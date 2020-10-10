Cooler classrooms for TNK, thanks to the Halo Foundation

From left, Cuthbert Forbes, Jr and Michael Joseph of the Halo Generation Y); (Principal of TN Kirnon Primary School, Denmore Roberts; some of the school’s students and Teacher, Ms Yearwood during the presentation of a number of fans to the school. (Photo courtesy Halo Foundation)

The Halo Foundation Generation Y donated eight standing fans to the TN Kirnon Primary School on Wednesday.

“I received a request one week ago about the unbearably hot and humid conditions at the school, which made it almost impossible for the students to learn. After discussions with the team, we decided to step in and assist,” the Halo Foundation’s Chief of Operations, Micheal Joseph, said in a release.

The donation, which was made possible through the Halo Foundation’s partnership with Townhouse Megastore and Super Power Electronics, was highly appreciated by the staff and students of the TN Kirnon Primary School, which is located in St John’s.