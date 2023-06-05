Cool & Smooth staff commended for firefighting efforts

- Advertisement -

Fire department spokesman, Inspector Lester Bagot commended the staff and management of a popular department store for their quick thinking and action in containing a fire thereby averting disaster on the weekend.

“The fire brigade would like to commend the staff and management of Cool & Smooth for their quick action,” Inspector Bagot said publicly.

On Saturday morning, after a fire broke out in the warehouse of the store located on Lower All Saints Road, staff and management sprang into action by using fire extinguishers and buckets of water to subdue the blaze.

Thereafter, personnel from the St John’s Fire Station arrived on the scene and proceeded to extinguish the flames.

The combined efforts of the staff, management and fire personnel resulted in the blaze being confined within a small area of the storeroom, however, some items in the warehouse sustained fire and smoke damage.

According to a social media post by the business, no one was hurt in the warehouse fire. They also expressed gratitude to the fire department and the general public for their help in containing the blaze.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the exceptional support and assistance we have received from both the general public and the fire service,” they said.

“We’re very much grateful to be able to save our store from burning down completely. Nobody was hurt, God is good.”

Inspector Bagot also took the opportunity to urge businesses to ensure that fire extinguishers fire alarms are present in their establishments.

“[The fire brigade] also implores other business places to make sure that they have extinguishers and smoke alarms in their buildings,” he stated.

The origin of the fire is still under investigation.