Cool donation for new polyclinic

UPP candidate for St Phillip’s North, Alex Browne, has donated a refrigerator to the newly opened Glanvilles Polyclinic.

In a brief handing over ceremony yesterday, Browne said he was pleased to be able to do something to show his and the community’s gratitude for healthcare staff’s hard work.

He further pledged to continue doing whatever he can to make their working conditions better.

Speaking on behalf of the staff, District Nurse Tomlinson said that they were greatly appreciative of the timely donation and wished the candidate all the best.

The clinic serves the communities of Glanvilles, Seatons, Willikies, Carty’s Hill, Long Bay and Pares Village.