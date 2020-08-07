Cooks Hill man sentenced for string of offences

Spread the love













A 53-year-old Cooks Hill man who pleaded guilty to several offences including breaking and entering, and theft was fined today in St John’s Magistrates Court.

Wenty Williams pleaded guilty to breaking into the fisheries complex at West Bus Station on July 25 and stealing over $1,000 worth of items, plus $75 cash.

He also admitted to malicious damage and breaking national curfew regulations.

Williams was caught on camera damaging the burglar bars of the building, entering the property, apparently counting the cash and removing the money and the items.

While he was in police custody, the authorities executed a search warrant at his home and, instead of finding the stolen items, they discovered 17 cannabis plants.

In addition to the theft, he was charged with unlawful possession of cannabis plants and cultivating said plants.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh earlier today, he was reprimanded for possession of the plants and fined $600 for their cultivation. If he fails to pay the money forthwith, he will have to spend three months in prison.

On the charges related to the fisheries incident, Williams was sentenced to pay $2,750 dollars or spend eight months in prison.