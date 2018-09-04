Cook to retire from international cricket after fifth Test

England’s highest Test run-scorer Alastair Cook will retire from international cricket after this week’s final Test against India.

The opener, 33, has scored 12,254 runs and made 32 centuries in 160 Tests – all England records.

“There is nothing left in the tank,” said Cook, who captained his country in a record 59 Tests.

The fifth Test of the series, in which England have an unassailable 3-1 lead, starts on Friday at The Oval.

Cook is sixth on the all-time list of Test run-scorers and has made a record 11,627 runs as an opener.

He added: “I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined and feel very privileged to have played for such a long time alongside some of the greats of the English game.”

However, he has struggled this year, averaging 18.62 in 16 innings, and has not scored a fifty in the current series against India.

In a statement, Cook said his decision to retire from international cricket had come after “much thought and deliberation over the last few months”.

He added: “Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything.

“The thought of not sharing the dressing room, again, with some of my team-mates was the hardest part of my decision, but I know the timing is right.

“I have loved cricket my whole life, from playing in the garden as a child, and will never underestimate how special it is to pull on an England shirt.

“So I know it is the right time to give the next generation of young cricketers their turn to entertain us and feel the immense pride that comes with representing your country.”

Cook said he will continue playing county cricket and “can’t wait to get fully involved” with Essex in 2019 after signing a three-year contract. (BBC Sport)