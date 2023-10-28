Convicted murderer graduates with 93% average in short courses at UWI

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

About a dozen inmates from His Majesty’s Prison celebrated their graduation from the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus Lifelong Learning Unit (LLU) on Thursday, successfully completing various courses.

The LLU provides professional development short course scholarships to individuals chosen by prison officials, and these courses are conducted online.

These inmates are participants in the “Seeds of Hope” programme initiated in 2022 to help rehabilitate incarcerated individuals.

Omari Philip, a convicted murderer, emerged as the valedictorian in the prison programme, achieving an impressive average of 92.7 percent in courses like Entrepreneurship and Crisis and Risk Management.

Kenisha Wyte, a convicted robber, also stood out as a top student in the Marketing course.

Their fellow inmates achieved commendable averages of over 75 percent in their respective courses.

Philip shared his thoughts during the graduation, saying, “This opportunity has instilled in me a sense of purpose and determination, teaching me that ideas have the power to transform lives, communities, and even nations.”

He said he also learned that “no matter where we come from or what mistakes we may have made, we all have the potential to create positive change.”

Paula Lee, Executive Director of the LLU, commended the inmates for their exceptional performance, acknowledging the challenges they faced.

“There is a myth that because they are incarcerated that they have unlimited time to study and to complete their assignments but really and truly these persons are not as free as we think because within the prison there are curfews, there are rules and regulations that prohibit them from studying late into the night.

“We have that option, they don’t have that option and for that reason it’s a joy to see them excel,” she remarked.

The graduation ceremony was graced by the presence of the Governor General, Sir Rodney Williams, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Chet Greene, who sponsored courses for several of his constituents.

The event marked the graduation of over 250 individuals who completed courses offered by the LLU.

Registration for LLU courses in 2024 is set to commence on November 15.