Saturday, 09 October, 2021
Convict charged for ‘Happy Kids’ break-in

Ryan Caddette

Ryan Caddette, aka “Puppet” of no fixed address was sentenced to six months at Her Majesty’s Prison for breaking offences. 

Caddette was charged for breaking into a store on High Street on May 23rd, 2021 with intent to commit a felony. 

He appeared before the court on Thursday, October 7th and pleaded guilty to the offence.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the police arrested and charged Caddette for allegedly breaking into The Happy Kids Store in St John’s.

It is alleged that sometime between September 11th and 12th, 2021 he entered the business place and stole several items of clothing, school uniform vouchers, an electrical transformer, and other school items valued at over $30,000. 

He is expected to reappear before the court at a later date to answer the new charges. 

