Controversial Barbuda Airport awaits final approval

The Barbuda airport is weeks away from receiving international flights, according to Cabinet Spokesman Lionel Hurst.

The Eastern Caribbean Civil Aviation Authority (ECCAA) is expected to grant permission within two weeks, following a thorough evaluation process.

The USD14 million project features a 6,100-foot runway, with plans to extend it by an additional 2,000 feet to accommodate larger aircraft.

The Cabinet has agreed to this extension, which will bring the total runway length to over 8,000 feet.

The airport’s development has been controversial, facing legal challenges from Barbudan activists.

The Privy Council ruled that the government failed to properly consult with Barbudans and conduct an environmental impact assessment before construction began.

Despite these setbacks, the government is moving forward with plans to open the airport. LIAT has received its Air Operator Certificate, and the airport examination is nearly complete.

The government also intends to name the airport, though a decision has not yet been made.

This development marks a significant step for Barbuda’s infrastructure and potential tourism growth, despite ongoing debates about local consultation and environmental concerns.