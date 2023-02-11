Contractor to serve four years for shooting worker in the mouth

- Advertisement -

Four years behind bars is the sentence 59-year-old building contractor Desbones St John will serve after he was found guilty of shooting one of his workers in the mouth.

Justice Colin Williams sentenced St John on Friday for the offence which carries a maximum sentence of 35 years imprisonment.

In March 2018, St John shot James Elliot at close range and left him for dead at a site in Barbuda.

The victim was employed by the defendant, but the relationship grew sour when the defendant stopped paying his workers.

The men stopped working for the contractor as a result.

Then, on 25 March, 2018, when Elliot refused to return his work phone because of the outstanding monies, St John slammed him into a truck, placed his firearm on Elliot’s lips and fired the gun.

The bullet went through the victim’s lips, damaged the right side of his jaw and remained lodged in his head. Elliot was rushed to the hospital by a friend.

To this day, he is unable to speak clearly as he is paralysed on the right side of his face. He also lost some teeth and a portion of his tongue among other long-standing injuries.

In the meantime, St John went to the police and told them that a friend of his had been shot and accused someone else of being the perpetrator, but Elliot lived to tell the story, and although he couldn’t speak at the time, he was able to identify his former boss as the shooter.

St John, who was represented by lawyer Wendel Robinson, put forward two defences in the trial.

He argued self-defence and also claimed that it was not intentional.

However, the majority – eight of nine – of the jurors returned a guilty verdict on the charge of shooting with intent to murder – a charge which carries a penalty of 35 years imprisonment.

This matter may not end here as St John’s lawyer revealed that he plans to appeal the conviction.

He believes that “the jury got it wrong” and is adamant that the ordeal was a “freak accident”.