Continued road work on Sir Sydney Wallings Highway

Notice is given to the General Public that COWCL will begin Works to the Culvert on Sir Sydney Wallings Highway in Willkie’s, on Tuesday 11th June, 2024.

The work activities will take place East of the entrance to the Burial Ground. The Works will increase the width of the existing Culvert.

Two-way traffic will be accommodated.

Traffic to and from Willkie’s on Sir Sydney Wallings Highway will need to use the temporary bypass road beside the existing culvert. This bypass will remain active from the 11th Junne 2024 until the 16th of September 2024.

The public is reminded that vehicular traffic will be diverted during working hours and diversion signs and flag persons will be employed.

The general public is encouraged to follow all instructions to ensure a cautious and safe passageway.

The firm of C.O. Williams Construction Ltd. regrets any inconvenience this may cause.

Telephone queries can be made to C.O. Williams Project Office from 8:00am to 4:30pm, Mondays to Fridays via telephone number 562-9573.