Construction worker charged for illegal dumping

A construction worker was slapped with a $3,000 fine for dumping garbage near a resort in Five Islands.

On Tuesday, Shawn Marsh pleaded guilty to depositing litter on a property between April 1 and April 30 this year.

A report was made to the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and upon checking the site, NSWMA personnel found a vehicle’s licence plate and documents with an individual’s name and other household waste were.

Follow-up investigations led to the defendant who admitted to the offence.

Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh fined Marsh $3,000 which he agreed to pay forthwith.

Should he fail to pay, he will have to spend a year behind bars.