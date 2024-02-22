Conscious Conversations:

Integrating disability awareness and climate action into Sustainable Development Goals

“Climate change threatens all of us. But for those of us living with a disability — an estimated 15 percent of the global population — the threat, compounded by discrimination, marginalisation, and other pre-existing inequalities, is even greater.” (Gianna Cacciatore – Harvard Graduate School of Education, 2011).

Good Humans 268 Inc is built on two core pillars: Climate action and disability awareness. The organisation aims to demonstrate how people with disabilities can contribute to accomplishing the 17 sustainable development goals. It is also committed to providing employment and training opportunities to individuals with disabilities through its programs, projects and partnerships is the beginning of change in the disabled community on island.

“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity. The 17 SDGs are integrated—they recognise that action in one area will affect outcomes in others, and that development must balance social, economic and environmental sustainability.” (United Nations Development Programme, n.d.)

The Honorable EP Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade & Immigration, is responsible for the management of the 17 SDGs on the island. The government has played a significant role in mobilising resources and participating in conferences and forums related to the 17 SDGs.

“Our work has only just begun! We intend to ensure that our National Development Plan is closely aligned with the SDGs, continuously engage all stakeholders, and forge partnerships with Member States and various Global development institutions. We are motivated, determined and committed to achieving the SDGs – making our country a good place to live, where everyone is included.” (Welcome message from the Hon EP Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, 2021)

The organisation has five objectives, which include sustainability and working closely with other organisations to achieve these goals. This year’s primary focus is objective three, which aims to promote youth environmental stewardship through recycling, tree planting, and a volunteering programme in local schools. This objective aims to create employment and training opportunities for individuals with disabilities and promote environmental stewardship.

“Island material sorting and recycling facilities across the Caribbean are typically under-capitalised or non-existent. Most material goes to landfill, recycling rates are less than 4% on some islands and the material is ending up in landfill, rivers, and oceans. This impacts the resilience and sustainability of the islands, as well as long-term tourism industries upon which they all depend.” (Care Caribbean, n.d.)

The organization has placed recycling bins in 82 private and public schools on the island. The bins are emptied, and the contents are sorted at their recycling facility. The Sandals Foundation and GEF Small Grants Programme are currently funding this branch of the program.

“Through this recycling project the organization will be able to provide 20 individuals from the disability community with a job. “Our world is under a big threat as a result of the climate crisis. Carbon emissions harm nature every day. Our ongoing daily and industrial habits cause horrific damage to our planet. It is only through sustainable recycling that we can ensure everlasting protection of the biosphere and prevent irreversible global damage by reducing toxic wastes and environmental pollution, conserving natural resources and ecosystems.” (Importance of recycling in sustainable development goals, Evreka, 2022)

“Trees help clean the air we breathe, filter the water we drink, and provide habitat to over 80% of the world’s terrestrial biodiversity. Forests provide jobs to over 1.6 billion people, absorb harmful carbon from the atmosphere, and are key ingredients in 25% of all medicines.” (Planted, 2017)

Providing each student with two trees annually means an employment opportunity for an individual within the disability community to work in the organization’s nursery annually. The organisation is currently seeking funding to build the island’s first accessible nursery and farm.

“According to a report by the International Resource Panel (IRP), a global scientific panel hosted by the United Nations Environment Program, well-planned reforestation and related land restoration activities have powerful cross-sectional benefits that can impact nature and communities.” (Planted, 2023)

There are several critical benefits to volunteering. “The benefits of volunteering can be enormous. Volunteering offers vital help to people in need, worthwhile causes, and the community, but the benefits can be even greater for you, the volunteer. The right match can help you to find friends, connect with the community, learn new skills, and even advance your career. Giving to others can also help protect your mental and physical health. It can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated, and provide a sense of purpose.” (Robinson, 2018)

The three branches of this objective can directly benefit the nation through employment opportunities, working on achieving the SDGs and getting our youths involved in climate action. It is crucial to impart knowledge and engage with students to inspire them to become proactive stewards of the environment.

The project is a multifaceted initiative that combines different aspects to create a holistic and highly beneficial approach to environmental conservation. It aligns with the United Nations’ global sustainable development goals. It can potentially enhance the island’s tourism industry and future human resources and showcase how people with disabilities play a vital role in climate action.