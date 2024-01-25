Conscious conversations: Embracing and understating diversity, advocating for inclusion

- Advertisement -

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines disability as “a physical, mental, cognitive, or developmental condition that impairs, interferes with, or limits a person’s ability to engage in certain tasks or actions or participate in typical daily activities and interactions.” (Merriam-Webster, 2023)

Disability is part of being human. Almost everyone will temporarily or permanently experience disability at some point in their life. An estimated 1.3 billion people – about 16 percent of the global population – currently experience significant disability. (World Health Organization)

It is crucial to recognise that each disability is unique, and this understanding is necessary for creating inclusive policies and fostering a supportive environment for individuals with diverse needs.

Statistics from the Antigua and Barbuda housing census play a vital role in understanding the prevalence of disabilities within the country.

According to the 2011 population census, section six ‘Disability and Health’, over 14,000 people, 16.75 percent of the population, are experiencing some form of disability. The severity of the disability varies from person to person, and each faces unique challenges.

A Forbes article, “Is Disability Part Of Your Identity?” states a little over a quarter of all Americans have some kind of physical, mental, cognitive, or sensory disability. But not all of them consider themselves “disabled” or part of any sort of “disability community”. For some, disability is an inconvenience at best — at worst, a source of stigma and suffering. But for others, disability is also a part of who they are and a community they can belong to. (Forbes, 2023)

There may be hundreds or even thousands of individuals on the island who experience some form of disability but do not identify as “disabled”, similar to the United States. It is essential to recognise that disabilities occur on a spectrum, with each individual facing unique challenges and abilities.

The autism community often says, “If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism”, which perfectly highlights the idea that each person experiences autism vastly differently. Being disabled is incredibly similar in that each person with a disability has different symptoms, experiences, and barriers. Even among people with the same disability, one may have extreme trouble with specific barriers or symptoms, while another might not struggle with those at all.

It’s important to recognise that this spectrum is not a linear colour gradient, but rather more like a colour wheel. Much like one person isn’t more/less autistic than another, one person with disabilities isn’t more/less disabled than another – they’re simply disabled in different aspects of functioning.” (Rare Advocacy Movement, 2022)

Understanding the diverse nature of disabilities is fundamental to developing inclusive policies catering to each person’s needs. Disability rights advocacy is a global movement, including Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda has made strides in recognising and addressing the rights of persons with disabilities. The Disabilities and Equal Opportunities Act 2017 is a significant step forward in eliminating discrimination against persons with disabilities and promoting equal opportunities. The act covers various aspects, including education, employment, public services, and accessibility.

As citizens of this nation, it is our collective responsibility to show interest in the state of disability rights and actively contribute to creating an inclusive society. This involves supporting legislation that protects the rights of persons with disabilities and promoting an environment that fosters their full participation in all aspects of life.

Citizens must stay informed about the existing legislation and advocate for its effective implementation. By doing so, we contribute to creating a society where everyone can enjoy their rights and live fulfilling lives regardless of ability.

We all have the potential to become advocates for disabilities. We have the power to change the stigma attached to being disabled. We can bring about change in this great nation by using the power in our hands. Understanding disabilities, donating to disability projects, sharing social media content, volunteering and participating in disability-related events are the first steps towards creating change.

While not all of us may have a personal experience with disability, the majority of us know someone who does. Together, we can work towards creating a society that is accessible and inclusive for everyone.

The principle of “necessary for some, useful for all” is something that our organisation strongly believes in, and we think it should be implemented in our society. For instance, a ramp may be necessary for a wheelchair user but is also useful for deliveries, pregnant women, and parents with strollers.

Make a difference today. Join “Project Red” and make a difference in a child’s life by supporting the transformation of a regular bathroom into a fully accessible one. A child needs the public’s support, and we can all come together to make a difference; call us at +1 268 789 GOOD (4663) or email us at [email protected].

