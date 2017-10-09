Connell, Selman in squad to face Sri Lankans

New Story

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, (CMC) – New-ball bowlers Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman have been passed fit and included in a 13-member West Indies Women’s squad to face Sri Lanka in the three-match One-Day International series which bowls off next week.

The Barbadian duo had been named in the 19-member training squad last month subject to clearance from the Cricket West Indies medical panel, after both suffered tournament-ending injuries during last July’s Women’s World Cup in England.

Connell was limited to just two matches, picking up a hip injury in her second outing against India at Taunton while

Selman suffered a blow to the head in the opening match against Australia and never played again.

The pair will form part of a strong unit, all of whom were part of the disappointing World Cup campaign.

Chief selector Courtney Browne said while it had been intentional to keep the core of the squad together, selection had also been based on the attitude of players during the recent camp in Trinidad.

“The final squad as we mentioned previously, would have been based on a strong work ethic during the training camp that was held over the last couple of weeks,” Browne said.

“Focus was also placed on selecting a balanced squad, noting that some of our key players are all-rounders. We have maintained a core group of players that have performed before for the team, along with a few young players and we must now allow the coaching staff to drive performance.”

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='https://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

No place has been found again for experienced batsman Britney Cooper who was the only member of training group not to travel to the World Cup.

Shanel Daley has also missed out after managing just 60 runs in five innings during the World Cup while Qiana Joseph, Felicia Walters and Subrina Munroe have all been overlooked.

The squad will be led as usual by Stafanie Taylor with seasoned off-spinner Anisa Mohammed as her deputy.

Experienced campaigners Merissa Aguilleira and Deandra Dottin, both with over 100 ODIs, are also in the squad.

The series will be the first for the side since the wretched World Cup campaign where they managed just two wins in seven matches, and Browne said an improved performance was expected.

“We expect to see more of an overall team approach to the different facets of the game and to see more players taking responsibility for team performance, thus realising more of a team effort in winning matches,” he said.

The three ODIs to be played on October 11, 13 and 15 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad will form part of the new round of matches in the ICC Women’s Championship.

SQUAD – Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Merissa Aguilleira, Reniece Boyce, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters,