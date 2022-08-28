Congratulations, well done Team LI!

- Advertisement -

Congratulations are in order for the Leeward Islands Under-19 cricket team as they were crowned champions of the West Indies Rising Stars Under 19 Championships.

The champions defeated Barbados over the weekend to take the coveted title in a nail-biting affair at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Despite losing on first innings, the Leewards won via bonus points.

The team received commendations from a number of sporting officials to include former West Indies cricketer turned coach Sylvester ‘Bouncing’ Joseph.

Nicholas Pooran, West Indies Twenty20 cricket captain (Photo: AFP)