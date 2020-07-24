Congratulations to a daughter of the soil

Spread the love













Antiguan, Belinda Casimir-Patton, a former student of Christ the King High School and the Princess Margaret School class of 1999, completed her Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Foundations, Leadership and Technology with a 3.93 GPA from Auburn University.

Her dissertation looked at factors influencing computer programming course satisfaction at an online Midwestern University in the US.Belinda, who also graduated with a MS and BS in Computer Science, currently works as an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at Grantham University, and Systems Administrator for Advanced Tec Solutions. She also serves as a software consultant for the State of Alabama.

Dr Casimir attributes her educational success to her parents Aurelia and Gary Casimir, especially her mother who played an instrumental role in her professional and personal development.