Conflict resolution programme launched to reduce youth violence

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

The Antigua and Barbuda Mediation Supervisory Committee has officially launched its programme aimed at reducing youth violence among primary and secondary school students and developing better communication strategies.

The ‘Stop! Listen! Relate! Communicate!’ conflict resolution programme was launched at the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus yesterday.

Committee Chair Justice Nicola Byer said the intention was to help children in ‘heat of the moment’ situations.

“This event is how we, as adults, can help you, as the future of this island, make better choices with your peers by promoting reasonable alternatives to conflict resolution.

“What we are trying to do is to introduce this in a manner in which you can do this quickly—it’s a quick assessment in your head to diffuse the immediate situation. So even though you have a checklist …you will have all the necessary support mechanisms and personnel …,” she said.

Justice Byer said the intention of the committee, in collaboration with the Department of Education, was to introduce the programme into the school as a “dynamic” extracurricular activity.

Alixcia Stoute of Old Road Primary won the conflict resolution art poster competition—primary school section Photos from the launch of the ‘Stop! Listen! Relate! Communicate!’ conflict resolution programme (Photos by Robert A Emmanuel)

The pilot project will be first introduced at the Ottos Comprehensive School and the TN Kirnon Primary School before moving into other schools around the island.

“We hope that when it is rolled out that it will be embraced wholeheartedly and seen as a way to afford personal development and maybe some of you may see this as a profession,” she said.

Deputy Director of Education Dr E Jonah Greene spoke about the importance of the project in addressing youth violence.

“Youth violence is not just a problem within our communities; it directly impacts our educational institutions and the future of our young people.

“Every act of violence robs our community of their sense of safety and security, and when it affects our students, it affects their ability to focus, to learn and to succeed,” the Deputy Director said.

Appearing via video link, Ann Diaz, a certified mediator and conflict resolution specialist, gave students a lesson in peer mediation.

Diaz said that “the peer mediation process has a positive advantage; for example, it would seek to ensure that peer mediators have fundamental knowledge of the issue and utilise constructive and appropriate skills to resolve conflict.”

She added that reducing suspensions and expulsions of students is another important aspect of peer mediation.

Meanwhile, nine-year-old Alixcia Stoute of Old Road Primary School was announced as the winner of the conflict resolution (primary school) art poster competition.

Stoute’s poster will be featured in some of the initiative’s promotional material. She also received a Samsung Galaxy iPad A8 and $500 for her school.

The committee also announced it was reopening the art competition for secondary school students who could win a laptop and other prizes for their school.