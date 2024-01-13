Conflict between taxi drivers and management threatens operations at V C Bird Airport

- Advertisement -

There is potential disruption at the V C Bird International Airport in the coming weeks due to a conflict between airport taxi drivers and their bosses.

The United Taxi Association serves the airport and has warned of possible strikes if their demands are unmet.

The tension increased after the petition issued by the members on Wednesday, demanding the removal of the executive, whom they have accused of being antagonistic and disrespectful, while failing to communicate properly with them.

Two of the Association’s members, Ian Joseph and Keithroy Benjamin, appeared on the Observer AM show, clarifying that the matter revolves around protecting rights and livelihoods.

Due last June, the delay in holding elections to install a new executive has angered many of the Association’s forty-five active members.

When asked if the conflict could affect transportation to and from the airport, Joseph said that if the matter is not resolved by next week, there could be a sit-in at the airport.

“Disruption at the airport was on the cards and is still on the cards. We are meeting with members on Monday, and if we are not satisfied with what we want at that stage, we might have a sit-in at the airport. We are putting it out there now that we will be having another sit-in if we are not getting any resolution on the matter within days,” he said

An interim body has been set up to serve as a temporary governing team until a permanent executive is elected.

During the inaugural meeting held Thursday night, the members of the interim body agreed to convene again to hold elections for the executive post.

Meanwhile, Henely Daniel, the President of the UTA, said that he is not aware that any interim executive exists.

“I don’t know what they are fighting about. Nobody came to me and said anything. They are just making accusations…” he told Observer.

“I don’t know if they voted a new executive. We are still the executive up to today,” he added

Daniel believes that the issue at hand can still be resolved.