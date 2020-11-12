The Ministry of Health advises that the most recent reports from Mount St John’s Medical Centre and the Caribbean Public Health Agency have revealed no new laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda. Also, two new recovered cases have been recorded bringing that total to 124. Therefore, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at 131, with four of them active.
Confirmed Covid cases remain at 131
