Confirmed Covid cases remain at 131

Nov 12, 2020 | The Big Stories | 0 comments

Confirmed Covid cases remain at 131

Spread the love

The Ministry of Health advises that the most recent reports from Mount St John’s Medical Centre and the Caribbean Public Health Agency have revealed no new laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda. Also, two new recovered cases have been recorded bringing that total to 124. Therefore, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda remains at 131, with four of them active.

error: Content is protected !!