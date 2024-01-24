Confident Warner hoping to carry recent form into Leeward Islands Hurricanes trial matches

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Batting all-rounder, Essan Warner, is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to rub shoulders with a number of senior Leeward Islands players after being invited to take part in a number of trial matches with the Leeward Islands Hurricanes as they prepare for the 2024 West Indies Championship set to bowl off in February.

Warner is set to leave for St Kitts on Wednesday where he will form part of the trial matches put on by the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) as they ramp up preparations for the four-day competition.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a while, so hopefully this is my time to show them what I can do and hopefully when I get down there [St Kitts] I can continue the work that I’ve been doing down here so I can get a crack at playing for the franchise. I am very confident, so it’s just a matter of doing the right things consistently when I get down there, and not put too much pressure on myself because that would kind of cloud my judgment in a way. I just have to stay positive, do the right things consistently and I should be successful,” he said.

Warner made 133 not out off just 112 balls, striking 13 fours and five sixes to help guide local team Pigotts Crushers to an innings and 286 runs triumph over Bolans Blasters in the domestic two day competition over the weekend.

The former Combined Schools and Bethesda Golden Eagles player said he was left stunned after receiving the call up.

“I had just gotten home from work, and [while] washing down my car, I got a call saying I need to come to St Kitts and I was like, wow. I started feeling very happy and excited and realized that maybe my time has come, and it really boosted my confidence a bit more with me scoring my first hundred in the two day competition,” Warner said.

The 2024 West Indies Championship is set to begin in February, with the opening three rounds spanning from 7 to 24 February.

The competing eight regional teams fighting for the Headley Weekes Trophy over seven (7) rounds of matches are – defending champions Guyana Harpy Eagles, Barbados Pride, Combined Campuses and Colleges, Jamaica Scorpions, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, West Indies Academy and Windward Islands Volcanoes.