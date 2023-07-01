Condolence on Passing of Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton Former Governor-General, St Kitts and Nevis

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) extends its sympathies to the Government and people of St Kitts and Nevis on the death of the country’s former Governor-General, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton.

Sir Samuel demitted office in January 2023 after having served as Governor General since 2015.

He is remembered as a legal luminary, who was one of the architects of the Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis.

He also had a keen sense of civic duty, lending his wide-ranging experience and insight as Director or Chair to several industry boards and to the development of young people, by way of the St Kitts and Nevis National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA).

His outstanding service led to the distinction of being named Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in 1985 and Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (GCMG) in 2015.

The Community salutes his commitment to nationhood. May his soul rest in peace.