Concerns over lack of heatwave PSAs

By Tahna Weston

[email protected]

A health consultant has raised concerns about the lack of public service announcements (PSAs) with regards to the current heatwave being experienced in Antigua and Barbuda.

Higher than normal temperatures have been affecting the twin islands for some time, which climatologists say is due to global warming.

Dr James Knight, who works within the Ministry of Tourism, said the dissemination of information is vital, especially as it relates to health and wellness education which he explained is fundamental to healthcare.

He said public information on heatwave coping mechanisms and what to look out for in persons who are affected is important.

“And so when the Health and Safety Department of APUA (Antigua Public Utilities Authority) called upon me I was most pleased to do so, and thought of preparing something that would serve not only for them but any other group that would wish to have such information,” Dr Knight said, referring to a recent workshop.

“But I think publicly it should go (and) definitely public service announcements would be in order.”

With worry that the heatwave may continue or reoccur, the health consultant said it’s important for PSAs to be circulated within the respective schools across Antigua and Barbuda.

Although schools break on June 21 for the annual summer vacation, before resuming in September, the information on coping with and avoiding complications from heatwaves would still be important as children are part of the vulnerable group of people who can be most affected by health issues associated with this phenomenon.

“I mean teachers for instance could get some information on that. As I said, the presentation that I have prepared after presenting it personally to a group of workers, I send it to them so that they can circulate it via WhatsApp and keep the points in mind so that they can see what to look out for and how to respond etc, because all health information is like that – people don’t just hear something one time and remember it, or adhere to it even if they remember,” Dr Knight added.

He said persons have to be constantly reminded about certain issues, therefore by preparing information about the current weather conditions, whether through leaflets as in days gone by, or via social media platforms would assist in an education drive.

Dr Knight said that information should be placed in the public space about heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke, especially for vulnerable people suffering from pre-existing medical conditions such as respiratory ailments, heart and kidney disease, along with those who are homeless and people with mental health issues.

The health consultant has so far conducted workshops for APUA employees and for the Ministry of Tourism’s Beach Safety and Security Unit workers, sharing vital information pertaining to the current heatwave, its dangers, health risks and what to do in an emergency situation.

Last year, the World Meteorological Association said 2023 had been the region’s hottest year on record. In April, the Caribbean Climate Outlook Forum warned residents to brace themselves for another scorching summer with temperatures well above the norm.