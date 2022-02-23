Compromise reached over pay for CIBC staff

Staff at CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank returned to work yesterday morning after two days of industrial action amid a dispute over salary increases.

Union leaders told Observer yesterday that a compromise had been struck with bank bosses after several days of discussions.

The workforce abandoned duties at the bank’s sole Old Parham Road branch on Friday and Monday, causing disruption for customers.

As the main international bank for the country, FirstCaribbean plays a vital role in the financial services sector. Customers were advised to use ATMs and online banking wherever possible, with other services provided on an appointment basis.

Workers were dissatisfied at the bank’s offer of a 2.5 percent salary increase over a three-year period. The Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union put forward a counter offer on employees’ behalf.