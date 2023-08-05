‘Comply with safety regulations or face penalties’ – Carnival food vendors warned

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Chief Health Inspector (CHI) Sharon Martin sent a clear message to food vendors as the Carnival season heated up over the weekend: follow food safety regulations or face penalties.

With festivities in full swing, Martin’s hope is that no food stalls will have to be closed down, and that safety remains the top priority.

Having trained over 2,000 individuals in food handling, the CHI is optimistic that she won’t have to micromanage the adults who underwent the training.

She said her goal is not to be a watchdog by constantly monitoring and correcting their actions. Instead, she wanted to see them implement the knowledge they acquired, transforming bad habits into safe practices.

“I don’t want to have to be walking around and saying ‘why are you doing that?’,” she explained, emphasising her desire to see food vendors confidently adhering to the regulations. A smile and a simple greeting are all she hopes to exchange with them as she passes by.

Nevertheless, Martin made it clear that there will be consequences for those who fail to comply with food safety guidelines. She acknowledged that some people might not appreciate being reprimanded, but she emphasised that they are responsible for their actions and the potential repercussions.

“If you do things based on how you were trained to do them, I will just have to pass and say ‘good morning, good afternoon’ and smile and go about my business,” she said, explaining that she would rather not have to take drastic action like closing down stalls or issuing fines.

Martin previously outlined five essential keys to safer food: cleanliness; separating raw and cooked foods; thorough cooking; safe food storage temperatures; and using safe water and raw materials.

Following these guidelines is crucial in preventing foodborne illnesses, which could result from consuming contaminated food and beverage.

Food poisoning and other health conditions are often caused by improperly handling, storing, or cooking foods. The consumption of items contaminated with bacteria, viruses, or parasites can lead to serious health consequences for Carnival participants and ruin their fun and excitement.