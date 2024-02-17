Community urged to prioritise disaster preparedness and collective responsibility

- Advertisement -

By Elesha George

[email protected]

Melinda Simon, Senior Facilitator at the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), has called on the community to take disaster information more seriously, citing a concerning lack of awareness among residents.

Simon expressed frustration, noting that despite the efforts made by NODS over the years, some community members remain unaware of basic dos and don’ts, particularly during the hurricane season.

“It’s hard because you wonder at what point persons are going to learn their lesson,” she said.

“Even during the hurricane season, some of them just don’t know and I just think it’s come to the point that persons maybe think it’s not necessary but it is necessary.”

As storm become increasingly unpredictable and droughts more frequent, Simon emphasises the urgency of preparedness which she believes can only be bridged through education. The call for increased awareness, preparedness, and collective responsibility comes at a crucial time as communities face heightened climate-related challenges.

She stressed the importance of heeding instructions provided before and during disasters, urging residents to have essential items like medication and food in their care packages in case they need to move into shelters or are going to stay with friends.

“I have seen during Phillipe and Tammy with all the media promoting the shelter, persons are still calling to find out which shelters they should go, persons would be going to the shelters and going to the shelters without anything.”

With changes to the climate disproportionately affecting the Caribbean region, Simon said no longer can residents just think about the hurricane season.

Therefore, she is asking people to exercise care when dealing with the environment and to prevent littering and blocking passages to areas that are flood prone. “I just want persons understand the situation you put the country in when they throw their garbage into the waterways.”

NODS Director Sherrod James reinforces Simon’s message, emphasising the need for residents to recognise warning signs and make informed decisions.

“Unfortunately, some people only pay attention after they have gone through the pain which is what we don’t want. We want you to take actions to protect your life, your livelihood; the property can always be replaced but you as an individual can’t,” he said.

James also urged for a sense of collective responsibility, especially when it comes to safeguarding infrastructure put in place for the safety of all. Vandalism and theft of essential resources, such as solar-powered lights, only undermine the community’s resilience.

“You put up solar powered lights and people go and steal the battery. That is counter-productive. Things that are put in place for your safety you should maintain them or, at the very least, leave them alone and don’t vandalise them,” he explained.