Community stalwart Ethel Charles turns 104 today

A Liberta woman known for her exceptional generosity and for being a mentor to young people in St Paul’s will today mark her 104th birthday.

A celebration in honour of Ethel Charles will take place at her home at 11.30am Wednesday.

Charles was born to Christopher and Mary Grant on May 24 1919 in Willikies. In 1938, she married Lauchland Charles and subsequently relocated to Liberta where she still resides today.

The marriage produced two daughters, Bernadeth and Joycelyn, who describe their mother as “one of the most generous people we know” – a sentiment echoed by many who know Charles closely.

Affectionately known as Mother, Mother Charles, Comrade Charles, Sister Ethel, or Nennen, Charles was the local village nurse in Liberta at one time, and she adopted and fostered many people in the community.

She had a passion for the arts and fervently believed that children should be provided the necessary tools and opportunities to develop their minds and talents. During the formative years of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU), Comrade Charles established the Juvenile Division in Liberta.

She mentored countless youths in the St Paul’s constituency, under the leadership of the late Ernest Williams, MP for the Antigua Labour Party, led by the late VC Bird Sr.

With the assistance of other community leaders, Comrade Charles used that platform to educate the youths about the union and how the party fought the British colonial masters. She even staged concerts at the nearby Liberta Public School, showcasing the children’s skills in singing, acting, dancing and poetry.

As a staunch supporter of the AT&LU, Charles played a significant role in rallying her comrades and uniting the people of St Paul’s during elections.

Charles remains an extremely prayerful person, who reads her bible diligently each day and strongly believes in the power of prayer. She has always been involved in the Anglican Church and, in 1940, she joined the St Paul’s/St Barnabas Mothers’ Union where she was a highly active and staunch member for more than 75 years.

She is described as an insightful Christian woman who never misses an opportunity to encourage others.

In addition to her two daughters, she is blessed with nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 15 great, great grandchildren.