Community organisation makes timely donates to Parham Clinic

The Parham Alliance Beautification and Revitalization Organization (PABRO), which remains committed to serving the Parham community, recently made a timely donation to the Parham Community Clinic.

On August 15, a PABRO representative and the donor came presented a Digital Medical Scale to the clinic. Nurse Francis, who accepted the donation, said she looks forward to utilising the equipment in the provision of healthcare at the clinic.

This gift follows a string of donations made possible by Parhamites at home and abroad who are devoted to assisting PABRO fulfill its aim and vision for Parham Town. The PABRO thanks everyone for their contributions thus far.

PABRO is a registered non-profit organisation under the Friendly Societies Act, Cap 184 of the Laws of Antigua and Barbuda, Revised Edition.

The aim and vision of the PABRO are to beautify and revitalise Parham Town and to build and sustain community capacity and self-sufficiency by developing, promoting, and advancing economic growth and viability with special emphasis on youth development, education, health, eldercare, sports, and preservation of the heritage, culture, and overall environment of Parham Town.

There is still much to be done to restore the vibrant community spirit within Parham, therefore PABRO invites community members to join us on this journey by becoming active members of the organization.

To sign up, visit parhamtown.org and complete the registration or contact us through our social media platforms. (instagram – pabr_o, Facebook – PABRO, [email protected], whatsapp 771-8566).