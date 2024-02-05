Community Notice: Delicious fundraiser breakfast and bake sale!

0
36
Valentine's Day Community Notice
Join us for a delightful morning of flavors and giving at the Optimist Club of St. John’s Pre-Valentine’s Day fundraiser breakfast and bake sale on Saturday, 10th February 2024.

🕖 Time: 7:00 AM
📍 Location: Outside Courts Furnishings

Indulge your taste buds with a scrumptious breakfast menu, all while supporting the less fortunate children in our communities. Your continued generosity is invaluable!

MENU:

  • Saltfish, Red Herring, or Stewed Sausages
  • Chop up
  • Fried Plantains
  • Boiled Egg
  • Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber
  • Johnny Cake or Bread
  • Fritters / Pancakes
  • Bush Tea

🎟️ Tickets: $20.00

📞 For Tickets, Contact:
☎️ 783-6324
☎️ 785-0273

Let’s come together, share a meal, and make a positive impact on the lives of our community’s children. Purchase your tickets today and spread the love this pre-Valentine’s Day!

