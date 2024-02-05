Community Notice: Delicious fundraiser breakfast and bake sale!

- Advertisement -

Join us for a delightful morning of flavors and giving at the Optimist Club of St. John’s Pre-Valentine’s Day fundraiser breakfast and bake sale on Saturday, 10th February 2024.

🕖 Time: 7:00 AM

📍 Location: Outside Courts Furnishings

Indulge your taste buds with a scrumptious breakfast menu, all while supporting the less fortunate children in our communities. Your continued generosity is invaluable!

MENU:

Saltfish, Red Herring, or Stewed Sausages

Chop up

Fried Plantains

Boiled Egg

Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber

Johnny Cake or Bread

Fritters / Pancakes

Bush Tea

🎟️ Tickets: $20.00

📞 For Tickets, Contact:

☎️ 783-6324

☎️ 785-0273

Let’s come together, share a meal, and make a positive impact on the lives of our community’s children. Purchase your tickets today and spread the love this pre-Valentine’s Day!