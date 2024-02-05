Community Notice: Delicious fundraiser breakfast and bake sale!

- Advertisement -
Join us for a delightful morning of flavors and giving at the Optimist Club of St. John’s Pre-Valentine’s Day fundraiser breakfast and bake sale on Saturday, 10th February 2024.
🕖 Time: 7:00 AM
📍 Location: Outside Courts Furnishings
Indulge your taste buds with a scrumptious breakfast menu, all while supporting the less fortunate children in our communities. Your continued generosity is invaluable!
MENU:
- Saltfish, Red Herring, or Stewed Sausages
- Chop up
- Fried Plantains
- Boiled Egg
- Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber
- Johnny Cake or Bread
- Fritters / Pancakes
- Bush Tea
🎟️ Tickets: $20.00
📞 For Tickets, Contact:
☎️ 783-6324
☎️ 785-0273
Let’s come together, share a meal, and make a positive impact on the lives of our community’s children. Purchase your tickets today and spread the love this pre-Valentine’s Day!
- Advertisement -