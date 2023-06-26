Community group makes timely donation to Parham Clinic

- Advertisement -

The Parham Alliance Beautification and Revitalization Organization (PABRO) continues to positively impact Parham Town by making yet another donation, in a series of ongoing donations to the Parham Community Clinic.

The donations include a much-needed sterilisation autoclave, pediatric scale with height rod, toilet tissue, paper towel, masks, and sanitary items.

Nurse April Francis, who accepted the donations on behalf of the clinic, expressed her gratitude and excitement to utilise the equipment to improve the health care services offered at the clinic.

The donation was made possible through the ongoing generosity of Parhamites at home and abroad who are fully committed to the effort of revitalising Parham.

From its inception, PABRO has received financial and non-financial contributions from community members, as it seeks to fulfill its aims. Therefore, PABRO takes this opportunity to thank everyone for their assistance. Your actions demonstrate that Parhamites are still committed to serving their community, and together, we can realise meaningful outcomes for the benefit of Parham.