Community activist Mary John could stand trial for electronic crimes in April

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A tentative trial date has been set for popular community activist Mary John who is accused of disseminating false information electronically.

The defendant, who is represented by lawyers Justin Simon QC and Jan Peltier, is facing two charges under the Electronic Crimes Act which she denied late last month.

It is believed that she “intentionally, without lawful excuse or justification” sent false information “by means of an electronic system” for the purpose of causing insult and hatred.

The charges are in relation to an incident which is said to have taken place on October 5 2021, where John reportedly posted an image of a woman on social media alleging her to be the suspected killer of Piccadilly resident Jane Finch.

The activist was subsequently arrested, charged and first brought to the St John’s Magistrate’s Court in January 2022 where she was granted bail.

John was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with a $2,500 cash component and was initially ordered to report to a police station near her three days a week, but that was subsequently reduced to one day a week by a High Court judge.

According to the Electronic Crimes Act, if John is convicted on the aforementioned charges she could be slapped with a fine of up to $500,000, be imprisoned for up to seven years, or both.

The activist will get to defend the charges before Justice Ann-Marie Smith in a short trial slated for April 18 if another trial set for that day falls through.