Community activist donates television sets to Greenbay Primary School

- Advertisement -

A youth community activist and philanthropist has donated two brand new 32-inch smart television sets to the Greenbay Primary School, a release said.

Michael Joseph, who hails from the Grays Green community, has been involved in sponsoring various youth-related activities within schools in the area since 2019.

Two weeks ago, the young business owner continued his tradition by donating football jerseys, shin guards, footballs, a water cool and a cheque for $500 to both the Five Islands Primary and the Greenbay Primary schools.

While making the presentation to Greenbay Primary, Joseph was approached by the kindergarten teacher and showed a laptop that was being used to show educational videos to the young pupils. Upon seeing the need, Joseph immediately made a commitment to provide the requested resources to outfit both kindergarten classes with modern television sets to aid in strengthening the teaching capacity at the school.

Joseph, a former student of Five Islands Primary, said that as a son of the community, he shares a great appreciation for the needs that currently exist and owes his every success to the lessons learnt growing up in Grays Green.

“I remain committed to seeing the greatest potential of Grays Green,” Joseph remarked.

“The constituency has challenges, it has needs but it also has a wealth of knowledge, capacity and potential to take our country forward. I encourage every individual to do their part to fill gaps that currently exist.”

Joseph indicated that at this juncture of his life he wants to be part of the change to see a brighter Grays Green and will be utilising the resources of his wide network to contribute to this goal.