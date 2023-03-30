Communities for climate change: Taking charge

- Advertisement -

By Rotaract Club of Antigua

Reshaping the social norm for environmental sustainability regarding disaster risk management requires a level of dedication and commitment that must be established now for our future generations. Environmental sustainability plays an important role in our communities from the water we drink to the air that we breathe.

As a Caribbean country, we are vulnerable to many disasters such as earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, and even volcanic eruptions. When these disasters occur, we are also open to social, physical, economic, and environmental vulnerabilities. There are many ways that we can protect our environment no matter how young or old we are.

The Rotaract Club of Antigua has embarked on a few initiatives to do our part in protecting the environment. Some of these include coastal cleanups and tree-planting activities. These simple activities can and will have a positive impact on our environment. For example, the act of coastal cleanups protects marine life and preserves our natural environments.

The Rotaract Club of Antigua has embarked on several initiatives to help protect the environment (Photos courtesy Rotaract Club of Antigua)

Plastic pollution has a negative impact on tens of thousands of marine species globally, including sea turtles, seabirds, and marine mammals. In order to reduce the issue caused by ocean debris and the threat that plastic pollution poses to marine life, coastal clean-ups are essential.

Planting trees reduces the effects of flooding and soil erosion. As these trees grow, they begin their work of protecting the air that we breathe by storing harmful greenhouse gases like Carbon Dioxide. It is known that greenhouse gases contribute to global warming and climate change. We are experiencing warmer temperatures over time and changes in weather patterns which is disrupting the usual balance of nature. Therefore, with this simple nature-based solution, ie the planting of trees, we will be fighting this climate crisis that is not only faced by us here in Antigua and Barbuda, but by our regional brothers and sisters as well.

It is our hope that this will lead to the reduction of carbon footprints once our expected behaviours to mitigate our vulnerability to hazards are consistent. We as Rotaractors are making it clear that we will continue to make a change for our community and we encourage everyone to do their part, whether big or small in saving our environment.