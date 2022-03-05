23 C
St John's
Saturday, 05 March, 2022
The Big Stories

Communications company provides free mobile calls to Ukraine

C&W Communications is assisting those trying to connect with loved ones in Ukraine by offering free long distance calling and texts from its Caribbean markets, a release from the telecommunications company said.

The offer is valid for all customers across the company’s networks in the Caribbean.

“Any act of war has devastating outcomes on a country and its people, and we know that our customers in the region who have loved ones in Ukraine, particularly those with children who are students pursuing courses of study, are very concerned about their safety,” C&W Communications CEO, Inge Smidts said.

“This timely initiative will make connecting from the region easier and hassle free for our Caribbean customers and allow them to stay connected at no cost through mobile calls and texts.”

