Commonwealth Student Association selects local representative

The Commonwealth Student Association (CSA) has officially announced the selection of Robert Emmanuel as Antigua and Barbuda’s representative for the Association’s Caribbean and Americas regional working group for the period 2018-2020.

The CSA unifies and represents the needs and aspirations of national student councils and other student organisations in the Commonwealth. The association was launched in 2012 at the 18th Conference of Commonwealth Education Ministers (18CCEM) in Mauritius, where student leaders gathered to make recommendations on the current issues in education and strengthen their role in the Commonwealth education sector.

Robert Emmanuel, who is also President of a student association at the University of the West Indies, pledges to use his knowledge and skills to advocate on the behalf of Antiguan and Barbudan youth.

During his two-year service with the Commonwealth Students’ Association, Emmanuel is expected to advocate for improved education policies for public and private educational institutions. He also plans to advocate for an official national student association, which will promote students’ rights and involve key policymakers and stakeholders to ensure public policies are designed to support and empower students in secondary and postsecondary institutions.

Robert Andre Emmanuel is a proud graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy and Antigua State College, with a goal of influencing public policy within his country and around the region.

He is currently studying Political Science and Law at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill.

During the 2018 summer break, he did a stint of journalism in both print and broadcast with the OBSERVER MEDIA GROUP (OMG) at Coolidge, Antigua.