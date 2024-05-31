Commonwealth Secretary-General moved by 8-year-old’s rendition during inaugural youth event

- Advertisement -

The Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland KC, was moved to tears during a historic youth event at Government House on May 29.

The inaugural occasion, attended by scores of dignitaries and young leaders, was organised by the Department of Youth Affairs (DYA). The purpose of the function was not only to amplify the voices of youth, but also create an opportunity for them to interact with His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams, Governor General of Antigua and Barbuda, and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth.

A major highlight of the event was a rendition of the song, “You Say.”

Eight-year-old Tianna Spencer sang, “I keep fighting voices in my mind that say I’m not enough. Every single lie that tells me I will never measure up … When I don’t belong, oh You say I am Yours, And I believe.” As her powerful voice resonated throughout the Dining Hall of Government House, the Secretary-General wiped the tears from eyes, thanked Tianna, and explained why she was so moved by her performance.

“People are always asking, ‘Why do you fight, why do you work without sleeping, why are you so determined to change this world?” said the Secretary General. “You saw the reason why I fight when you heard Tiana sing…I will always fight to make sure that she can believe; believe that a child born in a small island in the Caribbean can achieve anything you choose; believe that if you work, if you strive, if you believe that God will bless you, and you love him, nothing is impossible.”

His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams was quite engaged during eight-year-old Tianna Spencer’s performance. National Youth Ambassadors and Volunteers-Commonwealth National Youth Delegate-Commonwealth Secretary-General the Rt Hon. Patricia Scotland KC and Director of Youth Affairs Dr Jrucilla Samuel.

The Secretary General recounted that at six years old, she was looking at the world and telling her father, “things needed to be different [in South Africa].” For the first time, she said he agreed with her and asked a question that echoed throughout her whole life, “So what are you going to do about it?” Believing that she was too young to make a difference, the Secretary General told the audience that her father disagreed and said, “It starts with you.”

She then asked the audience the same question her father posed, “So what are you going to do about it?”

While many native youngsters are already familiar with the Governor General, it was the first time many visiting and local youth interacted with the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland. It was also a first encounter for many with His Excellency Sir Rodney Williams. The Secretary General commended Sir Rodney for being the first Governor General in the Commonwealth to host such an event at Government House, “allowing youth voices to be amplified to the highest office”. In his welcoming remarks, Sir Rodney indicated that it is the first time so many young people have filled the Dining Hall.

Senator Samantha Marshall, who has responsibility for the DYA, dubbed the event a day for the youth and underscored the importance of giving them a place at the table. Director of Youth Affairs, Dr Jrucilla Samuel, told The Daily Observer the feedback has been awesome and thanked the diverse group of young people who presented superbly on various topics.

Among them were: Jessica Zouetr, President of the National Youth Parliament Association, who presented on Youth Advocacy, and Incoming President of the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus Guild, Jévonté Spencer, who recommended that the Arts is essential for combatting youth violence.

National Youth Ambassador Ezekiel Francois and Member of the National Youth Volunteer Corps, Romario Hughes, magnified the significance and effects of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Secretary General challenged the audience to capitalise on the Commonwealth’s free AI training that is available to all Commonwealth youth.

The youth delegate from Barbados, Caleb Brathwaite, presented the Commitment to Action document to the Governor General and the Secretary General.

Incoming President of the UWIFIC Guild Jévonté Spencer. (Photos courtesy DYA) President of National Youth Parliament Association Jessica Zouetr.