Committal hearing of alleged supermarket robbers adjourned to March

By Latrishka Thomas

Three men believed to have executed a robbery in Parham over the summer will have to wait a few more months to find out if there is enough evidence against them to have their matter referred to the High Court.

Jaquan Teague of Fort Road, Irannie Grant and Neil Mitchell, both of Parham, reportedly carried out the robbery at a superette in Parham on July 15 and, in the process, shot and injured 57-year-old Claudette Edwards.

They are also said to have robbed her of an undisclosed sum of money.

Grant and Mitchell were charged in connection with the offence on July 21 and were remanded at their first court appearance the next day.

It wasn’t until about a week later that Teague was arrested and charged after he surrendered to the police.

All three men are now behind bars, on remand, with three serious charges hanging over their heads – attempted murder, shooting with intent, and robbery.

Their committal hearing has been adjourned a few times, and yesterday it was again postponed to March 29.