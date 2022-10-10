Committal hearing for woman accused of stealing colleague’s bank details pushed back a month

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The question of whether there is enough proof that a hotel bartender stole a co-worker’s bank information and used it to make online purchases will not be answered until next month.

This after the committal hearing of Angel James was adjourned yesterday until November 16.

The 26-year-old Bathlodge woman is accused of fraudulently transferring electronic funds after she allegedly stole banking information from a co-worker.

James, a bartender at the Royalton Antigua resort, reportedly went into the complainant’s office and recorded his card information when he left his wallet unattended.

The offence is said to have occurred some time between April 2021 and May 2021.

The alleged victim noticed some irregularities with his account and inquired at his bank where he was informed of some online purchases.

He made a report to the police who executed a search warrant at the accused’s home, during which James reportedly handed over several clothing items and shoes.

But, according to reports, the woman also bought rope and handcuffs, a first aid kit, hand bags, craft boxes and more than 30 other items from Shein and Amazon costing just over $4,000.

The police conducted a thorough investigation and did not charge James until recently.

Now, the young woman is waiting to hear if the evidence mounted in the investigation is enough to have her case referred to the High Court.