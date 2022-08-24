Committal hearing for Nigel Christian murder defendants postponed to next month

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

There has been no progress in the case against the three men charged with killing Customs officer Nigel Christian, as was expected yesterday.

Instead, the committal hearing was moved to a new date, September 28, since the magistrate is presently on leave.

More than two years ago – on July 10 2020 – 44-year-old Christian was abducted from his McKinnons home.

The high-ranking official was found hours later in the Thibou area with bullets holes about his body.

The incident shocked the nation and triggered a series of protests demanding justice.

In April 2021, three men— Lasean Bully, 30, of Cashew Hill; Wayne Thomas, 28, of Hatton; and 30-year-old Saleim Harrigan of Greenbay — were charged with killing Christian and remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison while they await their committal hearing.

The matter has since been adjourned several times, with the trio still waiting to hear whether there is enough evidence against them for their case to be sent up to the High Court.

Andrew O’Kola, represents Bully and Harrigan, while Robinson represents Thomas.