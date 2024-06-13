Committal hearing for murder accused postponed

By Kenicia Francis

[email protected]

The committal for an Old Road man who’s accused of causing the death of a fellow villager has been adjourned until September 25.

Denris Josiah, 21, is accused of killing Ricaldo Joseph with a cutlass on March 31 after an argument between the pair escalated.

It is alleged that the argument took place at a bar in Old Road when Josiah grabbed a cutlass, and inflicted fatal injuries to the victim’s head, neck and arms.

A 19-year-old male reportedly tried to quell the fight but also received chop wounds to his wrist and was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

Joseph’s death was recorded as the country’s third homicide for the year.

Josiah appeared before Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel yesterday morning, however he refused to speak because his attorney was not present.

The committal hearing was adjourned after it was noted he didn’t want to speak and that his file was absent.