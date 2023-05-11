Committal hearing for motorist who allegedly caused death of teen cyclist pushed back by four months

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

The question of whether or not a woman will have to face a High Court judge for allegedly causing the death of a teen cyclist will remain unanswered for several more months.

Keithanya Elvin has had the serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving hanging over her head for almost 16 months.

She is believed to have killed 16-year-old Azorae Pennant on January 26 2022 by driving dangerously.

According to reports, Pennant was heading north along Tyrells main road shortly before 6.30pm that night when the Honda CRV driven by Elvin, who was travelling in the opposite direction, proceeded to make a right turn.

The cyclist apparently swerved to avoid it, but collided with the vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his bicycle into the pathway of a pickup.

The child suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead around an hour later.

Elvin appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dexter Wason shortly after the incident and several other times thereafter, but her committal hearing was adjourned each time.

The magistrate is to decide if the evidence mounted by the police is sufficient to have the matter sent to the higher court.

Another adjournment was granted on Tuesday, pushing the next hearing to September 13.