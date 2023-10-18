Committal hearing adjourned for man accused of storming house with gun

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A Fort Road man facing charges related to an alleged intrusion into a woman’s home with a firearm will experience an additional month’s delay to his case, following another adjournment Tuesday morning.

Teshorn Lawrence’s committal hearing, initially slated for yesterday, has been rescheduled for November 21.

The incident apparently occurred on June 6 when the complainant and her cousin, who was formerly in a relationship with Lawrence, visited a friend’s home in Villa. The relationship between the complainant’s cousin and the defendant is said to have come to an end in late May.

During their visit, Lawrence reportedly called his ex-girlfriend’s phone, but she asked the complainant to answer the call instead.

When the complainant relayed that the ex-girlfriend was at another man’s house, Lawrence allegedly became furious. He is said to have proceeded to the Villa residence, forcibly entered brandishing a firearm, and directed it at the complainant.

Lawrence then reportedly confiscated his ex-girlfriend’s phone and was subsequently asked to leave the premises. Complying with the request, he departed in his vehicle.

The complainant promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to an investigation. A few days later, Lawrence was apprehended and charged with the use of a firearm.

In June, Lawrence appeared before the St John’s Magistrate’s Court where, given the nature of the charges, the magistrate remanded him to His Majesty’s Prison where he has remained since. His release from custody is contingent on obtaining bail from a High Court judge.