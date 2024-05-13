Committal for man accused of causing AUA student’s death by dangerous driving set for May 16

- Advertisement -

A court case where a medical student was reportedly killed as a result of a man driving dangerously has faced another delay despite being before the court for about 18 months.

Karim Edwards is accused of knocking down two American University of Antigua (AUA) students on October 23, 2022 while they were crossing Friars Hill Road

The matter came up in the Traffic Court once again on Thursday and was adjourned for about the eighth time since Edwards made his first appearance over a year ago.

The alleged collision resulted in the death of 21-year-old Kenneth Mathew, who suffered severe brain trauma and succumbed to his injuries just over a week later.

His companion, Priyanjana Das, then 19, survived but with significant injuries, including the loss of her right arm, fractures to her left arm, and injuries to her pelvis.

Edwards, an accountant in his late 40s, was initially charged with dangerous driving but the charge was elevated to causing death by dangerous driving following Mathew’s death.

Magistrate Dexter Wason is tasked with assessing the evidence against Edwards and deciding whether to refer the case to a higher court.

However, persistent issues have hampered the case’s progression.

On Thursday, the prosecution was still not ready to proceed as they were not in possession of the case file.

They therefore asked the Magistrate for a short adjournment and the Magistrate, having indicated that he does not intend to dismiss the case, set the committal hearing for May 16.