Committal adjourned for elderly care worker charged with forging and cashing cheques

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A later date has been assigned for the committal hearing of a Cooks Hill woman who is before the court accused of forging cheques.

Jahmalier Grant, 35, appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court yesterday expecting to hear whether or not her case will be sent up to the High Court to be dealt with by a judge but, instead, her case was postponed to May 23.

Grant is charged with three counts of obtaining, three of uttering, three for forgery and one of receiving.

It is alleged that the elderly care worker went to Twist Wholesale on lower Market Street and presented cheques for $900 and $500, and then went back with another $900 cheque two days later.

She is said to have changed the cheques at the store in early September 2022.

The cheques were reportedly taken from a cheque book stolen from a couple’s home in Freetown a few days earlier.

The home had been broken into while the owners were off island.

Other items reportedly stolen included keys and a certificate of citizenship.