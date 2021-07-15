Committal adjourned for alleged parking lot thief

By Latrishka Thomas

Tevin Willock will have to wait a further two months to find out if his larceny case will be sent up to the High Court.

Willock is accused of stealing over $58,000 worth of items, from a woman in the Edris Parking Lot at Lower Tanner Street on May 4, 2021.

The items stolen include a hand bag, jewellery pouch, an iPhone, government-issued identification cards and many pieces of jewellery.

Willock appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday but his case was adjourned until September 22.

On May 11, when Willock first appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke, he was granted bail in the sum of $75,000 with a $5,000 cash component.

The other conditions were that he had to surrender his travel documents, to report to the police station four days a week, provide two Antiguan sureties, and continue residing at his current home in Greenbay.

However, the young man is still behind bars, as he is on remand for another offence.

Meanwhile, Lyndon Oliver pleaded not guilty to stealing six wooden doors worth over $4,000 from the National Technical Training Center on July 11.

The Skerritts Pasture man told the court that there was a discrepancy with the charge because he only stole two doors and was given permission by the Security Guard at the institute.

His matter was then adjourned until August 5 pending further investigations.