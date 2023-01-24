Commissioner thanks the public for a peaceful election process

- Advertisement -

Commissioner of Police, Mr Atlee Rodney is thanking the general public for the peaceful and orderly manner everyone conducted themselves during the recently contested January 18 general elections in Antigua and Barbuda.

The commissioner is reporting that the entire process was seamless with hardly any incidents, from the opening to the closing of the polls, up to the final counting of the ballots in all constituencies.

He said, “I was particularly pleased with the high level of maturity and patience exhibited by members of the public at all of the polling stations on the day of the election”. “The respect shown towards each other was at an all-time high, and it clearly shows that we can exercise our democratic rights without being disrespectful or disruptive.” The commissioner believes the peaceful outcome would not have been possible without the general support and cooperation coming from everyone involved.

Mr Rodney is also commending the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission-ABEC and the media for the professional way they carried out their responsibilities.

He is also expressing special thanks and appreciation to every member of the Police Force for performing exceptionally well during the entire period.