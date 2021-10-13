Commissioner meets with new executive of Police Welfare Association

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney and his senior administration met with the newly elected executive members of the Police Welfare Association (PWA) on Tuesday, following their recently concluded general elections.

According to a release, Rodney took the opportunity to extend congratulations to the executive and encouraged them to always strive to give their best to those they are called upon to serve. He also reminded them of the role of the PWA and the principles that govern the association.

He also pledged his commitment, and that of his senior administration to work with the new executive in the best interest of the police organization.

Meanwhile, the newly elected chairman of the PWA, Corporal Marylyn Harris gave the assurance that the new executive will work along with the police administration and the government of Antigua and Barbuda to bring about positive and meaningful changes within the police force.

Along with Harris, the other executive members are Sergeant Bernita Lawrence- 1st Vice Chairman with responsibilities to the Regular Police; Corporal Sylvester George- 2nd Vice Chairman with responsibilities to the Fire Department and appointed Treasurer; Constable Julian DeCastro- Assistant Treasurer; Constable Corinthea Nicholas was appointed as Secretary\Office Administrator; while Constable Stefan Jacobs, who currently resides and is stationed at Barbuda Police Station, will be the representative to Barbuda Affairs, and also assistant secretary.

The association was established within the police force for the purpose of enabling inspectors, subordinate police officers, and constables to consider and bring to the notice of the Commissioner of Police and the Minister, matters affecting their general welfare and efficiency.

The outgoing chairman of the PWA is Sergeant Roosevelt Browne.