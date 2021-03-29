Commercial Quantities of Moderna Vaccine Available in 2022 for Antigua and Barbuda

Spread the love













Residents who are adamant about taking the Moderna vaccine will have to wait almost a year before it can be made available in Antigua and Barbuda.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne says the makers of this vaccine informed the government on Saturday that vaccines could not be made available to Antigua and Barbuda until January 2022.

Prime Minister Browne said this is because of certain legally binding agreements the vaccine makers have with other countries that have bought all existing supplies and even supplies to come in the next several months.