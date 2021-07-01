COMMENDATIONS FROM CABINET TO HEALTH MINISTER AND FRONT LINE WORKERS

Spread the love













The Cabinet applauded Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph, health care workers including doctors, nurses, orderlies, emergency technicians, law enforcement and the military for the marvelous job they have done in getting the nation to zero new infections during the past three-week period.

The results are evidence of successful policies, fashioned by the Cabinet with the help of experts, and carried forward by the phalanx of workers who have worked tirelessly to implement the announced policies.

The closing of beaches on holidays, the social distancing guidelines, the frequent handwashing and sanitizing, and the enforced mask-wearing have protected the population from infections; the limitations once imposed on churchgoing, funerals, and weddings, have made Antigua and Barbuda a safer place for the residents and visitors alike.

However, it takes only one infected person to cause a super-spreader event. Cabinet reminds that those who are vaccinated are not likely to become so ill that they will require hospitalization and may even face death.