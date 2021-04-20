Commencement Date For Double Decker Demolition Still In The Air

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

There is still no definite date for the start of demolition for the historic West indies Oil Company (WIOC) Double Decker stand.

The Minister of Sports, Daryll Matthew had previously announced that the Double Decker Stand is to be dismantled beginning in April but with 20 days in there is still no specific date that has been identified.

The vendors will be placed north of the Government Printery in the green space next to the CWI ticket booth.

After the demolition, the newly-created space in the Antigua Recreation Grounds will remain open for a short time before re-construction commences.

According to Chairman of the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) Committee, Hilroy Humphreys, the delay in the process is due to the relocation of the vendors who operate below the stand.

“What’s holding back the whole process now is that the Ministry of Sports through Mrs Heather Samuel-Daley have spoken to the vendors and have built the vending booths but they have been waiting on Public Works to prepare the site outside where the booths can be placed,” Humphreys said.

“As soon as we get that done, we will begin taking down the stand.”

Humphreys, following their first walk through shared what was his initial thoughts of the current condition of ARG.

“It’s very bad. It’s run down. It needs a facelift which is going to be a lot of work but it is going to take a lot of money and at this time the government have said that they do not have any money because of the pandemic so, we will have to go to the private sector and also the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) and hope that CONCACAF or FIFA will help us with a couple of dollars but we have to have the plans in order, get some drawings and some advice from the public and we go from there,” he added.

The removal and revamping of other stands, restoration of the field itself were identified as a number of other priority areas.

Humphreys further explained that discussions are even underway to approach a number of businesses and individuals who own boxes at the ACB stand to see if they are interested in pumping more money into their upgrade.

Humphreys was a guest on the Good Morning JoJo sports show yesterday.