Combined Schools win opening T20 against Dominica

The Cool & Smooth-sponsored Antigua Combined Schools emerged victorious in their first T20 encounter against their hosts, the Dominica Combined Schools, in the School Boys Cricket Series following a six-wicket triumph over their hosts at the Dominica national stadium on Sunday.

Winning the toss and opting to field, Antigua Combined Schools bowled out their opponents for just 87 runs in 19.4 overs. Yawani Regis hit a top score of 29 with Kishawn Viville adding 16 to the total. Ajarie Joseph was the pick of the bowlers for Antigua with three for 17 while Malinga Bruney claimed three for 18.

Antigua Combined Schools got to their target at 88 for four in 18 overs with Xaveek Toppin not out on 39 and Dravid Richardson adding 31. Bowling for the Dominica Combined Schools, C’Jay Charles bagged three wickets for just seven runs while Viville grabbed one for four.

The teams will play two more T20 matches before the completion concludes.